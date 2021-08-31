The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the release of tender for two new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. "The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids to acquire the right to own and operate 1 (one) of the 2 (two) new teams proposed to be introduced to take part in the Indian Premier League from the IPL 2022 season, through a tender process," BCCI said in a statement.

NEWS 🚨 BCCI announces release of tender to own and operate IPL team. More details here - https://t.co/G0R7dMRy6Z pic.twitter.com/oyGLorerq0 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2021

