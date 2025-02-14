The first half-century of Women's Premier League Season 3 has been scored. Beth Mooney, the Australian wicket-keeper batter scored a quick 50 in her innings for Gujarat Giants. She opened the innings for GG-W in the first game of WPL 2025, striking a total of 56 runs in 42 balls. Her consisted of eight boundaries (fours) before she got dismissed from a delivery from Prema Rawat. Mooney's strike rate was impressive at 133.33. Gujarat Giants were 85/3 when her wicket fell at 11.4 overs of the first innings of the GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 game. Australia Opener Beth Mooney Claims ICC Women’s Player of the Month Honour for January 2025

Beth Mooney Scores First Fifty of WPL 2025:

