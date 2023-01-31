Virat Kohli enjoys massive support amongst the fans wherever he goes and the same happened during the former India captain's trip to Rishikesh as well. Kohli took a spiritual break with his wife Anushka Sharma and visited the Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh ahead of India vs Australia, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Fans expectedly caught sight of the star cricketer and flocked to take his autograph and pictures. In a video which has gone viral, Kohli is seen asking the fans not to film videos as he was signing a ball. He said, "Bhai Ashram Hai Ye" as he gave fans a polite reminder that it was not an ideal place for shooting videos. MS Dhoni Returns to Action, CSK Captain Seen Hitting Big Shots in Net Session Ahead of IPL 2023 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Requests Fans to Not Film Videos, Watch Here:

Bhai Aashram hai yaar ye.pic.twitter.com/R2ZWTpW9Cc — KC (@kohliception) January 31, 2023

