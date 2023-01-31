Who doesn't love to watch MS Dhoni bat? The former India captain was seen in a pretty aggressive mood as he hit the nets to prepare for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The CSK captain took on the bowlers, hitting some big shots in the nets and this might be a glimpse of what is to come in IPL 2023. Virat Kohli Visits Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh With Wife Anushka Sharma Ahead of India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

MS Dhoni Hits the Nets Ahead of IPL 2023

MS Dhoni smashing hard in nets ahead of IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/wKHJwe9vnm — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)