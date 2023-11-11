Jos Buttler had a reprieve of sorts after Mohammad Wasim Jr's delivery hit the stumps but the bails did not fall off during the England vs Pakistan match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 11. The England captain was beaten by lack of pace and the ball struck his body before going on to trickle and hit the base of the middle stump. Interestingly, the stumps did not move and Buttler got a reprieve. Wasim Jr then ran up to flick the bails himself as he picked up the ball. Joe Root Becomes First England Player To Score 1000 Runs in Men's ODI World Cup, Achieves Feat During ENG vs PAK CWC 2023 Match.

