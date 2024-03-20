Actor Bobby Deol generated a lot of buzz on the internet as he revealed MS Dhoni's message to him on WhatsApp. The 'Animal' star took to 'X', formerly Twitter and shared a screenshot of a message he received from 'Dhoni bhai'. The message from the CSK captain read, "Bobby woh wali video delete kardena yarr.. it's very embarrassing." The 55-year-old then went on to write, "Theek hai mahi bhai kardunga delete," while sharing the screenshot. The screenshot which Bobby shared went viral on social media and fans have dropped their reactions to it. However, some fans also noticed the '#ad' hashtag that the actor used, signalling at this to be a promotional post. Check some of them below. ‘The Heart Goes Hosanna!’, CSK Shares MS Dhoni’s New Look in Yellow Bandana During a Training Session Ahead of IPL 2024 (View Pic).

Bobby Deol Shares Screenshot of MS Dhoni's Message

'Retirement?'

Lord Bobby ke hath retirement post wala edit lag gya kya !?! 😭 https://t.co/Wr46xA637E — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) March 20, 2024

'Which Brand Ad is This?'

Konse brand ka ad h🤔 https://t.co/cSQCXfofW4 — Ankush Kumar (@ankush_06_) March 20, 2024

'What is Happening?'

Fan Spotted the Hashtag

#ad nhi dikh raha kya kisiko https://t.co/4bjtdB15gz — Mac ND Android (@MacNDdroid) March 20, 2024

'Want to See It'

Lord bobby please post the video, all of us want to see it 👀 https://t.co/OKWMG0WTsw — Darshannn (@D4Dramatic) March 20, 2024

'Context?'

