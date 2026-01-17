The internet went into a frenzy when MS Dhoni was spotted giving Virat Kohli a ride; however, these were lookalikes of the Indian duo, who were approached by a bystander at a signal. In the clip viral on social media X, a passerby could be seen approaching the Kohli lookalike, who soon pointed out that he is traveling with a Dhoni lookalike in the driver's seat. The uncanny resemblance caught the person taking by surprise, which resulted in all sharing in the laughter. This comes a few weeks after Dhoni was driving Kohli back to the Team India hotel in Ranchi ahead of IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025. MS Dhoni Drops Virat Kohli Back to Team Hotel After Hosting Dinner at His Ranchi Residence Ahead of IND vs SA 2025 ODI Series (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni Lookalike Travel Together

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni spotted together again. 🔥😎 pic.twitter.com/gCzbEfEsKh — Jara (@JARA_Memer) January 17, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)