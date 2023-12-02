Ravindra Jadeja shared snaps of his trip to Paris on Instagram. The all-rounder last featured in India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign where the Men in Blue finished second best to eventual winners Australia. Jadeja seemed to have taken some off and travelled to the French capital. While sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Bonjour", which is a French word, meaning 'good morning' in English. Jadeja would soon be seen in action when India tour South Africa this month. He has been named vice-captain of the T20I outfit and also would feature in the Tests. India Squads for South Africa Tour Announced: Rohit Sharma to Lead in Tests, Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is and KL Rahul in ODIs.

Ravindra Jadeja Shares Pics from Paris Trip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@royalnavghan)

