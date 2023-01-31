Comilla Victorians will be up against Khulna Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, January 31. The match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and will start at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Comilla Victorians are placed third on the BPL points table, having won five matches out of eight. Khulna Tigers on the other hand, have managed just two wins in eight games and are at the sixth spot on the seven-team table. Unfortunately, fans will not be able to watch live telecast of this match in India without an official broadcast partner. But fans will surely be able to watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app. Shakib Al Hasan Loses Cool, Gets Involved in Animated Discussion With Umpire During Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Live on FanCode

