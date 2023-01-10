Shakib Al Hasan once again found himself in the midst of controversy as he got involved in an animated discussion with an umpire during a Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match. The all-rounder was seen standing near the boundary at the start of the second innings as his side's opening batters Anamul Haque and Chaturanga de Silva came out in the second innings. The Fortune Barishal captain did not seem to be happy and wanted Anamul to take strike instead of Chaturanga. He then walked on the field and got involved in a heated discussion with one of the umpires before the opposition captain Nurul Hasan also got involved. However, the matter got resolved soon and Shakib then ran off the field. Shakib Al Hasan Angrily Reacts To Umpiring Decision During Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Match in BPL 2023 (Watch Video).

Shakib Al Hasan Argues With Umpire:

Typical #ShakibAlHasan, he is not happy, and making his point clear. Drama before a ball has been bowled in the 2nd innings between Barishal and Riders. Watch #BangladeshPremierleague LIVE, only on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/vLriRGlyZ2@BCBtigers#BPLOnFanCode #ShakibAlHasan pic.twitter.com/nqImQtv3ab — FanCode (@FanCode) January 10, 2023

