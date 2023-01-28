Comilla Victorians will square off with Khulna Tigers in the next fixture of Bangladesh Premier League 2023 on Saturday, January 28. The match will commence at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Comilla Victorians defeated Dhaka Dominators in their last outing while Khulna Tigers got beaten by Dhaka Dominators. The important BPL 2023 match between Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers will be telecasted live on Eurosport in India. Meanwhile, you can watch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Wahab Riaz, Pakistan Cricketer, Named As Caretaker Sports Minister of Punjab Province.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers On FanCode

Time to prepare yourself for the mega cricketing event. Here's everything you need to know about the Bangladesh Premier League. Watch #BangladeshPremierleague LIVE, only on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/dELu7iZ7wy@BCBtigers#BPLOnFanCode #BangladeshPremierleague pic.twitter.com/1OU8oFzz0R

