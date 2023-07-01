One of Brandon McMullen's shots against West Indies eerily resembled one that was famously played by Virat Kohli during the ICC T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in 2022. McMullen, much like how Kohli did, took the aerial route down the ground and in a video shared by the ICC, it could be seen that they had a lot of similarities. McMullen scored 69 after taking three wickets as Scotland knocked West Indies out of the ICC World Cup 2023 contention. West Indies Fail to Qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 After Shock Seven-Wicket Defeat to Scotland in Super Six Encounter.

Brandon McMullen Plays a Virat Kohli-like Shot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

