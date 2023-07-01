Scotland have pulled off one of the biggest shocks in recent times as they have knocked West Indies out of ICC World Cup 2023 contention with a seven-wicket victory in a Super Six match on Saturday, July 1. The two-time champions batted first and could score only 181 runs, being dismissed in 43.5 overs. Jason Holder was the top-scorer with 45 runs, with Romario Shepherd being second best with 36. Brandon McMullen starred for Scotland with three wickets, while Chris Sole, Mark Watt and Chris Greaves took two wickets apiece. Safyaan Sharif took one wicket. Sri Lanka Survive Scare, Beat Netherlands By 21 Runs to Register Victory in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Stage.

Scotland Beat West Indies, Knock them Out of ICC World Cup 2023

Scotland trump the West Indies and the two-time champions are out of contention to reach #CWC23 😱#SCOvWI: https://t.co/gPzox918Py pic.twitter.com/BWoDayxLLf— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 1, 2023

