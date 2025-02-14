The 21-year-old Zimbabwe national cricket team all-rounder Brian John Bennett scored his first ODI century while batting in the ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI 2025. Brian Bennett scored the century in just 117 deliveries against Ireland. He scored the ton, batting as an opener in Zimbabwe's iconic Harare Sports Club Ground. His previous best while batting was only a 37 in ODIs. The player marked his ODI format debut on November 24, 2024, against Pakistan. Bennett was the vice-captain of Zimbabwe in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022. Zimbabwe Debutant Johnathan Campbell Creates History Becoming the Fourth Father-Son Duo to Captain Test Team, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs IRE One-Off Test 2025.

Brian Bennett Scores Maiden ODI Century:

