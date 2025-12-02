Hosts Bangladesh continued their winning run by clinching the BAN vs IRE 3rd T20I 2025 and thus claiming the three-match series against Ireland 2-1. With the series locked at 1-1, Ireland faltered batting first, managing merely 117, with captain Paul Stirling top-scoring with 38, as Mustafizur Rahim and Rishad Hossain claimed three apiece for Bangladesh. In reply, Bangladesh managed to chase down 119 in 13.4 overs, with opener Tanzid Hasan making an unbeaten 55, while middle-order batter Parvez Hossain Emon scored a quickfire 33 off 26. Craig Young and Harry Tector claimed a wicket each for Ireland. Mushfiqur Rahim Becomes 11th Player to Score Century in 100th Test, Achieves Feat During BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025

Bangladesh Win T20I Series 2-1

