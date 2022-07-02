West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara congratulated Jasprit Bumrah for breaking his record of the most runs scored in an over of Test cricket, on July 2, Saturday. Bumrah took on Stuart Broad to score 35 runs in one over, which broke Brian Lara's record of hitting 28 runs. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Join me in congratulating the young @Jaspritbumrah93 on breaking the record of Most Runs in a Single Over in Tests. Well done!"

See Tweet:

Join me in congratulating the young @Jaspritbumrah93 on breaking the record of Most Runs in a Single Over in Tests. Well done!🏆#icctestchampionship #testcricket #recordbreaker pic.twitter.com/bVMrpd6p1V — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) July 2, 2022

