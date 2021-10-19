Brisbane Heat Women and Perth Scorchers Women are all set to take on each other in the Women's Big Bash League 2021-22. The match will begin at 11.20 am IST. Sony Sports will bring out the live streaming details of the match.

Tweet:

Following Sunday's Super Over thriller, more nail-biting action is coming your way 🥵 Watch #WBBL07 Tuesday double-header, LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/yux4Zb0An7 📲📺 pic.twitter.com/VYl1Qn5HIH — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) October 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)