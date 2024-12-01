The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024 is set to witness a fascinating clash with Brisbane Heat taking on Melbourne Renegades for the title. The Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane match is set to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne and it starts at 7:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the WBBL 2024 in India and fans can watch the Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of subscription. Jemimah Rodrigues Retires Hurt in WBBL 2024, Raises Concerns About India Women’s Cricket Team Batsman’s Participation in ODI Series Against Australia.

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat

The #WBBL10 Final is set 🏆 Bring on the MCG! #WBBL10 pic.twitter.com/xU1rz2aNvc — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 29, 2024

