In a rain-truncated Women's Big Bash League 2024 Final, Melbourne Renegades beat Brisbane Heat by seven runs to lift their first-ever WBBL trophy. Courtesy of Hayley Matthews' 69 off 61, Melbourne Renegades managed 141 on the board. However, rain ensured that Brisbane Heat's innings was shortened to 12 overs, with DLS's target being 98. The former two-time WBBL champions fell seven runs short as Renegades bowlers displayed disciplined bowling while skipper Jess Jonassen's 44* going in vain. Jemimah Rodrigues Brilliantly Imitates Ravi Shastri While Conducting Bat Flip Ahead of Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat WBBL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Melbourne Renegades Are WBBL 2024 Champions

🏆 WBBL CHAMPIONS 🏆 The @RenegadesBBL are champions of the women's Big Bash for the first time! #WBBL10 pic.twitter.com/nzjlNTNH8l — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) December 1, 2024

