England pacer Brydon Carse took a stupendous catch to grab eyeballs during the England vs West Indies first ODI at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Saqib Mahmood was bowling to Brandon King and pounded the ball into the surface. King went for the pull and seemed like he got enough for it to sail over the ropes. But the boundary rider Brydon Carse jumped and grabbed the ball one-handed with impeccable timing. Fans were amazed and the video went viral on social media. BBL 2025-26: England All-rounder Jamie Overton Re-signs with Adelaide Strikers for Big Bash League 15.

Brydon Carse Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch

⚠️ STOP SCROLLING ⚠️ Brydon Carse, what have you just done!? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NK32bvfrWE — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 29, 2025

