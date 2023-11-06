Wasim Akram offered a hilarious solution for batters to deal with Jasprit Bumrah who has been one of the best bowlers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far. The premier fast bowler has picked up 15 wickets in eight games and batters have found it really difficult to get him away to the fence. Amid this, legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram, in a TV show, said, "Bumrah ka ek hi ilaaj hai agar use aapko pressure daalna hai..uska boot chori karlo!" This remark by Akram left everyone in the show in splits. India have undoubtedly been the best team in CWC 2023, with wins in all eight matches so far. Former Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Raza Alleges Manipulation of DRS During India’s 243-Run Victory Against South Africa in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here:

"Bumrah ka ek hi ilaaj hai...." pic.twitter.com/AVzu0kIUtI — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) November 5, 2023

