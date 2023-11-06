After earlier alleging that ICC and BCCI gave different balls to the Indian team during World Cup 2023 matches, former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza has made the headlines once again. This time, he alleged that the Decision Review System, commonly known as the 'DRS' was manipulated during India's massive 243-run victory over South Africa. He highlighted Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul where one of the dismissals (that of Heinrich Klaasen) was an lbw one. Raza stated that the ball pitched on leg stump and wondered how could it spin back towards the middle stump. Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Raza Levels Serious Allegations, Claims India Being Handed Different Balls by ICC or BCCI During World Cup 2023 Matches; Seeks Investigation (Watch Video).

Hasan Raza Raises Questions on Indian Victory! 1 :- DRS was manipulated by BCCI with help of Broadcasters 2:- DRS was also Manipulated in 2011 when Sachin Tendulkar was playing Against Saeed Ajmal. 3:- Why Indian Team is Playing Outclass in every worldcup Event Happened in India.… pic.twitter.com/ieIJGy0cqH — Hasnain Liaquat (@iHasnainLiaquat) November 5, 2023

