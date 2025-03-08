Fans in stadium cheer for the their favourite cricket stars with a ‘dedicated’ chats, encouraging them to perform at the highest level. Virat Kohli, India national cricket team’s star batter also has few chants that fans cheered his entry on the field. Now ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between Indian and New Zealand, fans could hear a new chant - Bura na mano Holi hai, bura na mano Khli Hai’. A female fan came up with this slogan as Virat Kohli was giving her autograph. Kohli is in sensational form and has already smashed a century in the tournament. His innings put India in the finals while century knock eliminated arch-rivals Pakistan from the competition. The India vs New Zealand ICC champions Trophy will be played at the Dubai International stadium on March 9 – four days from the Holi festival. While fans are excited for the match, this unique slogan taunting India’s opposition could also been heard in the stadium. India’s Record in ICC Champions Trophy Finals: A Look at Past Performances of Men in Blue Ahead of CT 2025 Summit Clash.

New Chant for Virat Kohli?

