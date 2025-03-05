India's monumental win over Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal not only brought joy to the Indian cricket fans but set multiple records for the side. This is India’s fourth consecutive final in the ICC events having played the WTC Final 2023, ICC World Cup Final in 2023, ICC T20 World Cup Final in 2024. Rohit Sharma and co. created one more record, as the side advanced to the ICC Champions Trophy final for the fifth time – most in the tournament history. Check out India’s record in ICC Champions Trophy finals. ‘Its India’s Trophy For Me’: Michael Vaughan Declares Rohit Sharma and Co as Winners of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 After Defeating Australia in Semifinal, Praises Men in Blue For Strong Side (See Post).

ICC Knock-Outs 1999-00: India First CT Final, Opponent: New Zealand

After losing in the semifinals of the previous edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, the India national cricket team had to play qualifier to advance to the knock-out phase of the competition. Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand and Zimbabwe qualify for the knockout stage automatically due to their better standings post 1999 World Cup; while India, Sri Lanka and England qualify from the pre-quarter-finals by beating Kenya, West Indies and Bangladesh respectively.

In the quarterfinals, India defeated Australia by 20 runs behind Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh’s heroic performances. Next opponent was South Africa. Captain Sourav Ganguly smashed a century leading the to an easy 95-run victory over the proteas. New Zealand side, led by Stephen Fleming was the toughest opponent at time with multiple Kiwi stars in form.

Sourav Ganguly once again delivered on the big stage scoring 117 against the New Zealand attack. While India managed to put respectable 265 run target, it was all rounder Chris Cairns’ century that handed New Zealand victory in the last over of the match. With Ganguly was highest run scorer while Venkatesh Prasad was leading wicket taker in the tournament. Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma Hails His Big-Match Temperament After Semi-Final Heroics Against Australia in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ICC Champions Trophy 2002: Back-to-Back Finals for India, Opponent - Sri Lanka

The tournament expanded to 12 teams had different format. Australia, India, South Africa and Sri Lanka advanced to the semifinals winning their respective groups. India then faced South Africa in the first semifinal where Yuvraj Singh’s 62 runs helped the Men in Blue cross 250-run mark. Chasing the 262-run target, the South African side managed 251 runs. Virender Sehwag was pick of the bowler with three wickets.

India and Sri Lanka as Joint Winners

On this day in 2002, Sri Lanka and India shared the ICC Champions Trophy as the final was rained-out across two days 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ncWHAmfnYV — ICC (@ICC) September 30, 2022

Sri Lanka advanced to its first CT final beating Australia by seven wickets. In the final, Sri Lanka batted twice – as the rain postponed the second innings on the final’s day. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat on first day and also on the reserve day of the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy final. Even though Sri Lanka’s innings were completed, India never got chance to complete its innings with rain constantly obstructing the game. Finally both teams were declared joint-winners. Virender Sehwag was leading scorer while Muttiah Muralitharan topped the bowling charts with 10 wickets.

ICC Champions Trophy 2013: Redemption After Poor Run in Earlier Tournaments, Opponent: England

After early exit from the tournament on three previous occasions, the ‘new-look’ India national cricket team delivered a sensational performance in England and Wales. India topped group A with three wins and advanced to the semifinal. Sri Lanka, England and South Africa were other semifinalist in the competition in rather low scoring tournament. India’s Performance in ICC Champions Trophy: A Look at Past Record of Men in Blue in Mega Event Ahead of CT 2025.

India vs England Champions Trophy 2013 Final

#OnThisDay in 2013#TeamIndia 🇮🇳under @msdhoni beat host England in a thrilling final to lift the Champions Trophy🏆. Dhoni became the first captain to win all three ICC events. Player of the Tournament – @SDhawan25😎 Most wickets – @imjadeja💪🏾https://t.co/vqDOSH8S3c — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2020

India bested the continental rivals in the semifinal with Ishant Sharma’s spell restricting the Lankan Lions to just 181 runs. Shikhar Dhawan starred in the chase with 68 runs as India chased the target in just 35 overs. Host England also advanced defeating Proteas by seven wickets.

The final match between India and England was shortened to 20 overs due to rain. Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Kartik and Suresh Raina got out early while Virat Kohli (41 runs), Ravindra Jadeja (33 runs) and Shikhar Dhawan (31 runs) put 129 total on board. England, though struggled early in the match, looked to win its first CT title with a solid middle order batting performance. But Ishant Sharma struck once again for India and with help of spinner duo – Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin, the side managed to restrict England side to 124 runs winning its second ICC Champions Trophy.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Final Against Arch Rivals Pakistan

India national cricket team entered the 2017 ICC CT as a defending-champions and played like one. The side topped Group B to advance to the semifinals while other semi finalists included Pakistan, England and Bangladesh. India then routed Bangladesh bowling attack winning the semifinal by nine wickets. Rohit Sharma was unbeaten on 123 runs and looked in great touch. Kane Williamson Becomes First New Zealand Cricketer To Hit 19000 or More International Runs, Achieves Feat During SA vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy Semi-Final.

Men in Blue stumbled in the mega final against Pakistan. Fakhar Zaman played incredible knock of 114 runs helping side cross the 330 runs mark. India, under pressure to chase the mammoth target lost too many wickets early until Hardik Pandya provided some resistance scoring 76 runs. But Hasan Ali and Mohammed Amir’s three wicket hauls handed Pakistan its first CT and win over the Indian side in the 2017 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy.

So far undefeated in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Rohit Sharma and Co has a chance to become first team to win the title three times as they wait for their opponent on March 9.

