The generational talent from Australia, Cameron Green has finally arrived in Indian Premier League. In a difficult wicket, batting in a difficult middle order role, Cameron Green scores his first fifty in IPL. Probably first of many. He took time to settle and then assaulted the bowlers to complete his fifty in just 33 deliveries.

Cameron Green Scores Maiden Indian Premier League Half-Century

