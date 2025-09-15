Chasing 65 to win, the Central Zone managed to reach their target with six wickets to spare on Day five of the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2025 Final against South Zone, to win the coveted red-ball trophy after 10 years. This is the seventh time that the Central Zone have won the Duleep Trophy. Aniket Sharma and Gurjanpreet Singh kept the South Zone in the hunt, claiming wickets at regular intervals, but the target proved to be quite less for Central, who, thanks to an unbeaten 19 and 13 by Akshay Wadkar and Yash Rathod, respectively. Overall, for the Central Zone, Kumar Kartikeya, Rathod, and captain Rajat Patidar stood out with eight wickets, 207 runs, and 114 runs, respectively, in the Duleep Trophy 2025 Final. Kumar Kartikeya Dismisses Opposition Captain Mohammed Azharuddeen With 'An Absolute Beauty' During South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Central Zone Win Duleep Trophy 2025

