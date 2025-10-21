Rishabh Pant is set to make a return from injury after he was named captain of the India A squad for the two four-day matches against South Africa. The wicketkeeper-batter injured his toe in the IND vs ENG Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025 and has been out of action for quite some time now. Sai Sudharsan will be his deputy in both India A vs South Africa matches. CSK (Chennai Super Kings) and Mumbai youngster Ayush Mhatre has earned his maiden India A call-up as he was picked for the first match, which also includes Rajat Patidar. The India A squad for the second game includes KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Gurnoor Brar and Mohammed Siraj among other new names. The India A vs South Africa four-day matches will be played on October 30 and November 6. Rishabh Pant Shows Off Archery Skills, Team India Wicketkeeper Hits 'Bullseye' in Style While Recovering From Injury (Watch Video).

India A Squad for South Africa Four-Day Matches Announced

🚨 News 🚨 India A squad for four-day matches against South Africa A announced Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 21, 2025

