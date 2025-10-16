Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar slammed his 16th First-Class hundred during the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match against Punjab at the Emerald Heights International School Ground in Indore on Thursday, October 16. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star reached the glorious three-figure mark in 160 deliveries. Rajat Patidar's brilliant knock helped his side, Madhya Pradesh, gain a first innings lead after Punjab were bundled out for 232 runs in the first innings. Rajat Patidar To Captain Madhya Pradesh Across All Formats Following IPL, Duleep Trophy 2025 Title Wins.

Rajat Patidar Hits 16th First-Class Hundred

