Continuing from his overnight ton, Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar managed to convert his stellar hundred into a maiden First-Class double hundred on Day 3 of the ongoing Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Group B match at Indore. The RCB and Madhya Pradesh all-format captain first reached his 150 off 244 balls, laced with 20 fours, and then registered his first-ever Ranji double-century in 328 deliveries, which included 26 boundaries. Patidar's previous best FC score was 196, having scored over 5,200 runs for Madhya Pradesh. Thanks to Patidar's double ton, Madhya Pradesh are leading Punjab by 257 runs. Sanju Samson Pulls His Side Out Of Trouble, Wicketkeeper-Batter Slams Quickfire Fifty Off 51 Balls During Kerala vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Match.

Rajat Patidar Slams Maiden FC Double Ton

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)