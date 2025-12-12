Making a return to domestic cricket, Nitish Kumar Reddy starred in his maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 match, claiming a hat-trick for Andhra in their Super League stage match against Madhya Pradesh in Pune. Reddy, bowling the third over, claimed the wickets of opener Harsh Gawali, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, and captain Rajat Patidar in consecutive three deliveries to complete his maiden T20 hat-trick, ending with figures of 3 for 17 in three overs as Madhya Pradesh managed to chase down a paltry 113 after Andhra were bundled out for 112. SMAT 2025-26: Abhishek Sharma Becomes First Indian to Hit 100+ T20 Sixes in Single Calendar Year.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Claims Hat-Trick

2⃣.4⃣ - Harsh Gawali ✅ 2⃣.5⃣ - Harpreet Singh Bhatia ✅ 2⃣.6⃣ - Rajat Patidar ✅ Relive 📽️ Nitish Kumar Reddy's brilliant hat-trick that led Andhra's fightback against Madhya Pradesh in Pune 🔥#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/ff1PsBXIK2 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)