Day 1 of the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2025 Final between South Zone and Central Zone witnessed Kumar Kartikeya produce a cracker to dismiss the opposition captain, Mohammed Azharuddeen. Playing for Central Zone, Kartikeya managed to hit Azharuddeen's woodwork after the batter played on the wrong line, with the ball turning from middle to off, knocking over the top of the off-stump, leaving the batsmen shell-shocked. BCCI shared Kartikeya's absolute beauty of a delivery on their social media handle. South Zone were already 53 for 3 when Kartikeya cleaned up Azharuddeen, who was batting on four, having already picked two wickets in his first spell. Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Live Streaming Online: How To Watch South Zone vs Central Zone Red-Ball Domestic Tournament Free Live Streaming Online.

Kumar Kartikeya Produces Dream Delivery

I.C.Y.M.I An absolute Beauty 😮 Kumar Kartikeya produced a cracker to dismiss South Zone captain Mohd. Azharuddeen 👌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/unz0hJ5yJ6#DuleepTrophy | #Final | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/vYFUUUeX4q — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 11, 2025

