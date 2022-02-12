Popular presenter Charu Sharma would take over the duties of the auctioneer at the IPL 2022 Auction on Day 1 after Hugh Edmeades collapsed midway a while ago. The auction was halted after the shocking incident.

Presenter Charu Sharma will conduct the auction. Mr Emeades can't continue right now. He needs rest. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) February 12, 2022

