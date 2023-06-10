As India were looking to get a solid start to their mammoth chase against Australia in the WTC 2023 final against Australia at the Oval, Shubman gill was caught in the slip cordon thanks to a brilliant catch from Cameron Green. Green took a really low catch one handed and it was referred to the third umpire before adjudging it as out. From some angle it looked like he took it on the bounce. Fans on twitter showed their unhappiness on twitter over the dismissal and even called it 'Cheating'. India vs Australia Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 4.

What Logic By Umpire?

Given out.... What logic the The third umpire used here? Cheating is in their Blood... pic.twitter.com/pFqb1tSH6R — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) June 10, 2023

That's Not Out

that's not out. typical Aussies cheating. — Mikhail (@SellTerStegen) June 10, 2023

Australia and Cheating

Australia and Cheating Never ending love story. — Mr. Vampire (@_CaptainKohli) June 10, 2023

Cheating at Its Total Best

Cheating at its total best. This is a big big moment for the context of results in #WTC23 Finals. Richard Kettleborough will never see heaven. This guy is a curse to India's ICC trophies campaign. pic.twitter.com/Qe0vwXBh2O — Raj Aryan (@RajAryanTrue) June 10, 2023

Shubman Gill Was Not Out

This image clearly suggests that Shubman Gill was not out! Green ne toh cheating ki 😢😓 pic.twitter.com/ob9B7W6afl — Yash Lahoti (@YvLahoti) June 10, 2023

Worst Decision

