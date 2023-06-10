As India were looking to get a solid start to their mammoth chase against Australia in the WTC 2023 final against Australia at the Oval,  Shubman gill was caught in the slip cordon thanks to a brilliant catch from Cameron Green. Green took a really low catch one handed and it was referred to the third umpire before adjudging it as out. From some angle it looked like he took it on the bounce. Fans on twitter showed their unhappiness on twitter over the dismissal and even called it 'Cheating'.  India vs Australia Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 4.

What Logic By Umpire?

That's Not Out

Australia and Cheating

Cheating at Its Total Best

Shubman Gill Was Not Out

Worst Decision

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)