The marquee player of the IPL 2026 auction, Cameron Green gets sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for a price of INR 25.20 Crores. Green was injured during the IPL 2025 and was one of the most sought after names in the 2026 auction. The bidding for him kicked off with KKR and RR going head on with each other and then CSK took the bidding deeper. KKR were locked on to the target with the biggest purse of the auction and they eventually sealed the signing. Prithvi Shaw Goes Unsold at IPL 2026 Auction, Ex-DC Batter With Base Price of INR 75 Lakh Finds No Bidder in Opening Round.

Cameron Green Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 25.20 Crore

Cameron Green is SOLD to @KKRiders for INR 25.20 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)