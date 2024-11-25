Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought England star all-rounder Sam Curran for INR 2.4 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Lucknow Super Giants also showed their interest and bid once for Curran but backed off after Chennai paddled raised once again. Ultimately, Chennai won the bidding war and acquired Curran's services. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Marco Jansen Goes to Punjab Kings for INR 7 Crore; Chennai Super Kings Sign Sam Curran for INR 2.4 Crore.

Sam Curran is Back in Yellow Jersey!

