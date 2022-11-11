After a heartbreaking exit from the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022, India is all set to tour New Zealand for a three match T20I and ODI series. Official broadcasters of the series, Amazon Prime Video has finally released the list of commentators who will commentating in that series.

Commentators list released for India vs New Zealand series:

meet the comm-box crew, aka the voices of cricket for the upcoming India tour of New Zealand! 🎙🙌 Watch it live and exclusively only on Prime Video! #NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/6tAbb57gxQ — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 11, 2022

