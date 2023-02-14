Indian women's team registered a big win over Pakistan in their opening match at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. While chasing a target of 150, India were looking in trouble. However, Jemimah Rodrigues' brilliant innings helped the Indian team to get over the line. Jemimah's match-winning knock reminded everyone about Virat Kohli's heroics in MCG. Kohli played a similar kind of innings against Pakistan in the last ICC Men's T20 World Cup when India was in trouble. ICC has now shared a video collage of both these innings on their social media handle. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's Heroics at MCG Inspired Win Against Pakistan, Says Jemimah Rodrigues.

ICC Shares Video Collage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

