Danish Malewar etched his name in the record books after he became the first Vidarbha player to score a double century on debut match at the Duleep Trophy tournament. The 21-year-old youngster achieved this historic feat during Day 2's play between Central Zone and North East Zone in the 2025 edition on Friday, August 29. After registering a memorable double century, the rising cricketer retired out on 203 runs off 222 deliveries, including 36 fours and one six. Malewar's knock has helped Central Zone to cross the 400-run mark in the first innings. Danish Malewar Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final Match Centurion.

Danish Malewar Smashes a Double Century on Duleep Trophy Debut

Not the best of oppositions but Danish Malewar is quietly building a profile at No. 3 after a fine Ranji season. He becomes the first Vidarbha batter to record a #DuleepTrophy double hundred. On the verge of being among the fastest Indians to 1000 FC runs, he retires out on 203 — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) August 29, 2025

