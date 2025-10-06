Yash Thakur engaged in a heated argument with Yash Dhull after dismissing him in the Vidarbha vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2025 match in Nagpur, on Sunday, October 5. This happened in the Rest of India's second innings when Yash Thakur got the better of Yash Dhull, who played an upper cut and found Atharva Taide at third man. After the catch was taken, Yash Thakur and Yash Dhull had an altercation and it required the intervention of umpires and other players to separate the two. The video of this exchange has gone viral on social media. Vidarbha won the match by 93 runs and lifted the Irani Cup title for a third time after triumphs in 2018 and 2019. Atharva Taide was adjudged Player of the Match for his 143-run knock in the first innings for Vidarbha. Vidarbha Win Irani Cup 2025 Trophy; Harsh Dubey, Atharva Taide Shine As Ranji Trophy Champions Clinch Another Title After Beating Rest of India By 93 Runs.

Watch Yash Thakur and Yash Dhull's Heated Exchange Here:

