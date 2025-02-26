Danish Vishnu Malewar, the 21-year-old Vidarbha cricket team top-order batting sensation created history by scoring a marvelous century to edge his team forward during the Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final game. This was the right-handed second-ever First-Class century, and it was carefully struck in 168 deliveries, and it has given his side the advantage in the grand finale, especially after Vidarbha were down 24/3 when he stepped in. Danish Malewar led the charge while building a strong partnership with the seasoned batter Karun Nair. Danish Malewar Slams His Second First-Class Hundred, Achieves Feat During Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Final Match.

Danish Malewar as mentioned above is only aged 21 and has been a new face in the national level of Indian cricket. He made his First Class debut only last year on October 11, 2024, against Andhra in Nagpur. Before the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final match, he had featured in only eight First Class games, and now he has a century in the grand finale against Kerala on the opening day, at the VCA Stadium, Jamtha in Nagpur. Malewar is yet to make a debut in shorter formats of the game. Here are some of the interesting facts about the top-order batter Danish Malewar that you may not have known yet. How To Watch VID vs KER Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Vidarbha vs Kerala First-Class Cricket Match on TV.

Quick Facts About Danish Malewar

Danish Malewar was born on October 08, 2003, in the city of Nagpur in Vidarbha.

Danish Malewar made his First Class debut on October 11, 2024, against Andhra in Nagpur.

The player is yet to play in shorter formats of the game than First Class cricket, at the national level.

Danish Malewar's maiden First Class century came against Gujarat on November 2024, when he struck a 115-run knock.

Danish Malewar had scored a half-century in his debut game against Andhra when he hit a 61-run knock in the second innings.

Danish Malewar also scored a half-century during the Vidarbha vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semi-final, his score was 79 of 157 balls in the first innings of the match.

Danish Malewar is yet to feature in the IPL, as he didn't register for the IPL 2025 mega auction

Malewar's innings in one word has been 'perfect', especially in the scary conditions, where the top three went for a cheap 24 runs, and Vidarbha were on the back foot right in the 13th over of the Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final. Helping the team post a defendable total in the first innings, in partnership with the veteran Karun Nair, his innings can be the difference between Kerala and the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 title.

