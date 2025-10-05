Defending Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha took on Rest of India in the Irani Cup 2025 and despite the Rest of India being star-studded, it was Vidarbha, who edged past their challenge and clinched a stunning victory by 93 runs. Vidarbha won the toss and opted to bat first. They put up a total of 342 on board riding on Atharva Taide's 143 and Yash Rathod's 91. They shined with the ball as well as Yash Thakur's four-wicket haul restricted Rest of India to 214 in the first innings. Abhimanyu Easwaran and Rajat Patidar scored half-centuries. Vidarbha's second innings with the bat was not great as they could get only 232. Despite that, Harsh Dubey's four-fer helped Vidarbha clinch a 93-run victory. Yash Dhull and Manav Suthar were the only ones who fought having scored 92 and 56 respectively. Indian Domestic Cricket Schedule for 2025–26 Season Announced; Action To Get Underway With Duleep Trophy, Ranji Trophy Starts on October 15.

Vidarbha Win Irani Cup 2025 Trophy

𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐡𝐚 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬! 🙌 Harsh Dubey takes the final important wicket as Vidarbha win by 93 runs 💪 A superb all round performance 👏@IDFCFIRSTBank | #IraniCup pic.twitter.com/A610fmTkYR — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 5, 2025

