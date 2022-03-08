David Warner was at his entertaining best as he was seen shaking a leg during the 1st Test between Pakistan and Australia. The Australian was seen trying out multiple dance steps, one of which included the Punjabi bhangra as he entertained the crowd present at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)