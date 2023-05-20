A hilarious moment during a intense clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at Delhi as David Warner bring out the famous sword celebrating of Ravindra Jadeja during a sequence in the field. As Warner tried to steal a run off Jadeja's hands, he performed a mischievous act by stepping out of the crease and teasing Ravindra Jadeja with his own celebration. Fans loved the moment and made the video viral.

David Warner Imitates Ravindra Jadeja's Sword Celebration

