David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith have been named in Australia's 15-man squad - captained by Aaron Finch - for ICC Men's T20 World Cup after missing the recent white-ball tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh. wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis has also been included while the likes of Alex Carey and Josh Philippe miss out. Check T20World Cup Schedule.

Our Australian men's squad for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup! 🇦🇺 More from Chair of Selectors, George Bailey: https://t.co/CAQZ4BoSH5 pic.twitter.com/aqGDXZu0t9 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) August 19, 2021

