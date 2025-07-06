Former Australia international David Warner is having a so-so season for Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, where in a contest against Texas Super Kings, the opener suffered a failure, thanks to outstanding bowling from New Zealand's Adam Milne. Warner fell into Milne's trap, who, after some outswingers, managed the Orcas's batter into a false shot to an inswining delivery, which crashed onto the Australian batsman's stumps. Warner managed nine off 10 in the Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings MLC 2025 match. Akeal Hosein Picks Up His 200th T20 Wicket After Dismissing Jake Fraser-McGurk, Left-Arm Spinner Achieves Feat During SFU vs TSK MLC 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Adam Milne Gets The Better of David Warner

What a setup! 🎯 Adam Milne outsmarts David Warner with a beauty that crashes into the stumps and cleans up in style! #CognizantPlayerIntuition 🧠 pic.twitter.com/l86qN0jptE — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 6, 2025

