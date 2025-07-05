Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein achieved a significant milestone in his T20 career. The West Indies cricketer picked up his 200th wicket in the shortest format after he dismissed Jake Fraser-McGurk during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 match between the San Francisco Unicorns and the Texas Super Kings. The wicket incident happened during the second ball of the fifth over during the San Francisco Unicorns' innings. Akeal Hosein bowled a peach delivery that pitched on middle-leg and spun away sharply to castle Jake Fraser-McGurk's stumps. Meanwhile, San Francisco Unicorns won the thriller by just one run after they defended a 149-run target against Texas Super Kings. MLC 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Washington Freedom Climbs to Second Place After Dominating Win Over Seattle Orcas.

Akeal Hosein Picks Up His 200th T20 Wicket

What a beauty! Akeal Hosein claims his 200th T20 wicket, dismissing Fraser-McGurk! 💥 pic.twitter.com/7FmaW6D9aD — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)