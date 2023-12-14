David Warner achieved his 26th test century during day 1 of the first Test match between AUS and PAK on Thursday, December 14. After completing his century Warner went on with his signature celebration followed by a new and different celebration as 'Silence'. Warner's display of celebration served as a response to those who doubted him and declared he was past his prime. Additionally, it may be influenced by the recent controversy involving Mitchell Johnson. AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023: Usman Khawaja Wears Black Armband After ICC's Ban Over Wearing ‘Pro-Palestine Shoes’.

David Warner's Silence Celebration Video

