Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel put together a brilliant partnership to help India finish with 162/5 against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series, on Tuesday, January 3. Being put to bat first, India did get to a good start but Sri Lanka fought back brilliantly by taking regular wickets. And it was the Hooda-Patel stand that yielded 68 runs off 35 balls to help India to get a total of some substance on this track, which has looked good for batting.

IND vs SL 1st Innings Update:

#TeamIndia post 162/5 on the board! 4⃣1⃣* for Deepak Hooda 3⃣7⃣ for Ishan Kishan 3⃣1⃣* for Akshar Patel Over to our bowlers now 👍 👍 Sri Lanka innings underway. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/uth38CaxaP #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/9yrF802Khi — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2023

