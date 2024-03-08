Deepti Sharma Becomes First Indian To Take Hat-Trick in Women’s Premier League, Achieves Feat During DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Match

The 26-year-old stamped her authority in the contest with her sensational bowling effort. Her figures of 4/19 helped UP Warriorz beat Delhi Capitals by just one run in a thrilling WPL 2024 match.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 08, 2024 11:18 PM IST

Deepti Sharma became the very first Indian to take a hat-trick in the Women's Premier League. The star Indian all-rounder achieved this feat during the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match in the WPL 2024 match on March 8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Deepti dismissed Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning on the last ball of the 14th over before claiming the wickets of Annabel Sutherland and Arundhati Reddy off consecutive balls in the 19th over to achieve the feat. The first WPL hat-trick was taken by an English player--Mumbai Indians' Issy Wong who, interestingly had done it against UP Warriorz in the inaugural WPL season. UP Warriorz Beat Delhi Capitals by 1 Run in WPL 2024; Deepti Sharma Stars With Hat-Trick, Grace Harris Shines As Alyssa Healy and Co Clinch Thrilling Victory.

Deepti Sharma Becomes First Indian to Take WPL Hat-trick

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Annabel Sutherland Arundhati Reddy DC vs UPW DC-W vs UPW-W Deepti Sharma Deepti Sharma hat-trick Delhi Capitals
-->
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 08, 2024 11:18 PM IST

Deepti Sharma became the very first Indian to take a hat-trick in the Women's Premier League. The star Indian all-rounder achieved this feat during the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match in the WPL 2024 match on March 8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Deepti dismissed Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning on the last ball of the 14th over before claiming the wickets of Annabel Sutherland and Arundhati Reddy off consecutive balls in the 19th over to achieve the feat. The first WPL hat-trick was taken by an English player--Mumbai Indians' Issy Wong who, interestingly had done it against UP Warriorz in the inaugural WPL season. UP Warriorz Beat Delhi Capitals by 1 Run in WPL 2024; Deepti Sharma Stars With Hat-Trick, Grace Harris Shines As Alyssa Healy and Co Clinch Thrilling Victory.

Deepti Sharma Becomes First Indian to Take WPL Hat-trick

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Annabel Sutherland Arundhati Reddy DC vs UPW DC-W vs UPW-W Deepti Sharma Deepti Sharma hat-trick Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Meg Lanning UP Warriorz Women's Premier League 2024 Women’s Premier League WPL WPL 2024
You might also like
UP Warriorz Beat Delhi Capitals by 1 Run in WPL 2024; Deepti Sharma Stars With Hat-Trick, Grace Harris Shines As Alyssa Healy and Co Clinch Thrilling Victory
Cricket

UP Warriorz Beat Delhi Capitals by 1 Run in WPL 2024; Deepti Sharma Stars With Hat-Trick, Grace Harris Shines As Alyssa Healy and Co Clinch Thrilling Victory
Deepti Sharma Takes Hat-Trick, Dismisses Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland and Arundhati Reddy During DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Match
Cricket

Deepti Sharma Takes Hat-Trick, Dismisses Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland and Arundhati Reddy During DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Match
Deepti Sharma Takes Hat-Trick, Dismisses Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland and Arundhati Reddy During DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Match
Cricket

Deepti Sharma Takes Hat-Trick, Dismisses Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland and Arundhati Reddy During DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Match
Saima Thakor Dismisses Shafali Verma After a Staredown During DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)
Cricket

Saima Thakor Dismisses Shafali Verma After a Staredown During DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)
Meg Lanning Scores Her Fourth Half-Century in WPL 2024, Achieves Feat During DC-W vs UPW-W Match
Cricket

Meg Lanning Scores Her Fourth Half-Century in WPL 2024, Achieves Feat During DC-W vs UPW-W Match
Google Trends Google Trends
Dragon Ball
200K+ searches
Afghanistan vs Ireland
100K+ searches
Akira Toriyama
100K+ searches
Dolly Sohi
100K+ searches
Inter Miami
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot