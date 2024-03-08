Deepti Sharma Becomes First Indian To Take Hat-Trick in Women’s Premier League, Achieves Feat During DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Match

Deepti Sharma became the very first Indian to take a hat-trick in the Women's Premier League. The star Indian all-rounder achieved this feat during the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match in the WPL 2024 match on March 8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Deepti dismissed Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning on the last ball of the 14th over before claiming the wickets of Annabel Sutherland and Arundhati Reddy off consecutive balls in the 19th over to achieve the feat. The first WPL hat-trick was taken by an English player--Mumbai Indians' Issy Wong who, interestingly had done it against UP Warriorz in the inaugural WPL season. UP Warriorz Beat Delhi Capitals by 1 Run in WPL 2024; Deepti Sharma Stars With Hat-Trick, Grace Harris Shines As Alyssa Healy and Co Clinch Thrilling Victory.

Deepti Sharma Becomes First Indian to Take WPL Hat-trick

Hat-tricks in WPL Issy Wong in 2023 Deepti Sharma TODAY — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 8, 2024

