UP Warriorz pulled off a stunning victory as they beat Delhi Capitals by just one run in one of the most memorable matches in the Women's Premier League. Defending just 139 runs to win, UP Warriorz bounced back with a bang riding on Deepti Sharma's hat-trick. Saima Thakor picked up two wickets--Shafali Verma (15) and Jemimah Rodrigues (17) and Grace Harris took two in the final over while defending 10 runs in the last over to pull off this victory. With this win, UP Warriorz remain in the hunt for a spot in the WPL 2024 playoffs. For Delhi Capitals, Meg Lanning top-scored with 60 runs but it went in vain. Deepti was UP Warriorz best bowler as she took four wickets for just 19 runs. Deepti Sharma Takes Hat-Trick, Dismisses Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland and Arundhati Reddy During DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Match.

DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Result

